NDEAM with WDNBH: Understanding Perspectives: Hayden’s Story Breaking Workplace Disability Barriers

Oct 7, 2025 8:30 am - 11:00 am

Understanding Perspectives: Hayden’s Story

Breaking Workplace Disability Barriers.

Join the Workplace Disability Network of the Black Hills (WDNBH) and Black Hills Special Services Cooperative (BHSSC) for the debut of this hands-on training, designed to help businesses identify and remove workplace barriers that affect employees with disabilities. Participants will leave with practical tools for building stronger, more accessible workplaces, reducing turnover, and improving retention of skilled employees.



Training objectives:



Identify common barriers in hiring, onboarding, retention, and daily operations

Collaborate to develop solutions that foster smoother workplace experiences

Guided discussion on improvements to implement in their own organizations.



Participants will learn how to:

Strengthen hiring processes

Support employees effectively

Meet compliance requirements with confidence

Build a workplace where all team members can contribute fully



Meet the Trainers

Morgan VonHaden

Director of Strategic Planning and Outreach

Morgan holds a Master of Science in Strategic Leadership and brings a community-rooted approach to long-term change. Recognized for her advocacy at both local and national levels, she believes resilient organizations are built through strong support systems and practical workplace strategies.



Erin Grant

Collaborative Learning Specialist, ThirdSpace – Black Hills Special Services Cooperative

With nearly 20 years of experience in teaching, leadership, and curriculum development, Erin brings a collaborative spirit and a systems-focused perspective. Her involvement in the Early Learner Rapid City initiative reflects her commitment to meaningful, lasting improvements.



Thank You to Our Sponsors

Monument Health

Project Solutions Inc.

Elevate Rapid City

Board of Vocational Rehabilitation

Board of Service to the Blind and Visually Impaired

Statewide Independent Living Council

South Dakota Department of Human Services