NDEAM with WDNBH: Understanding Perspectives: Hayden’s Story Breaking Workplace Disability Barriers
Oct 7, 2025 8:30 am - 11:00 am
Understanding Perspectives: Hayden’s Story
Breaking Workplace Disability Barriers.
Join the Workplace Disability Network of the Black Hills (WDNBH) and Black Hills Special Services Cooperative (BHSSC) for the debut of this hands-on training, designed to help businesses identify and remove workplace barriers that affect employees with disabilities. Participants will leave with practical tools for building stronger, more accessible workplaces, reducing turnover, and improving retention of skilled employees.
Training objectives:
Identify common barriers in hiring, onboarding, retention, and daily operations
Collaborate to develop solutions that foster smoother workplace experiences
Guided discussion on improvements to implement in their own organizations.
Participants will learn how to:
Strengthen hiring processes
Support employees effectively
Meet compliance requirements with confidence
Build a workplace where all team members can contribute fully
Meet the Trainers
Morgan VonHaden
Director of Strategic Planning and Outreach
Morgan holds a Master of Science in Strategic Leadership and brings a community-rooted approach to long-term change. Recognized for her advocacy at both local and national levels, she believes resilient organizations are built through strong support systems and practical workplace strategies.
Erin Grant
Collaborative Learning Specialist, ThirdSpace – Black Hills Special Services Cooperative
With nearly 20 years of experience in teaching, leadership, and curriculum development, Erin brings a collaborative spirit and a systems-focused perspective. Her involvement in the Early Learner Rapid City initiative reflects her commitment to meaningful, lasting improvements.
Thank You to Our Sponsors
Monument Health
Project Solutions Inc.
Elevate Rapid City
Board of Vocational Rehabilitation
Board of Service to the Blind and Visually Impaired
Statewide Independent Living Council
South Dakota Department of Human Services
|Location:
|The Monument, The Spruce Room
|Map:
|444 N. Mt. Rushmore Road, Rapid City, SD 57703
|Phone:
|6057868311
|Email:
|director@wdnbh.org
|Website:
|http://505 Kansas City Street
All Dates:
Oct 7, 2025 8:30 am - 11:00 am
October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month! To celebrate, WDNBH is hosting our annual training event, and this year, we’re piloting a brand-new interactive session!
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.