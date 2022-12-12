Share |

NEA Big Read Book Giveaway Kickoff

Dec 12, 2022 - Dec 16, 2022

The Matthews Opera House & Arts Center is a recipient of the 2023 NEA Big Read grant! This year they will be reading "Circe" by Madaline Miller with mythologically-themed activities taking place January – March 2023. Beginning Tuesday, December 12, free copies of "Circe" will be available for pick up in the Matthews Gallery. For more information, contact the Matthews Opera House at (605) 642-7973 or visit www.matthewsopera.com.


Location:   Matthews Opera House & Arts Center
Map:   612 N. Main Street, Spearfish, SD 57783
Phone:   (605) 642-7973
Website:   https://www.matthewsopera.com/event/big-read-book-giveaway-kickoff/

All Dates:
Dec 12, 2022 - Dec 16, 2022 Our gallery hours in December are Monday through Saturday, 10 am - 5 pm

The Matthews Opera House & Arts Center is a recipient of the 2023 NEA Big Read grant! This year they will be reading "Circe" by Madaline Miller with mythologically-themed activities taking place January – March 2023. Beginning Tuesday, December 12, free copies of "Circe" will be available for pick up in the Matthews Gallery. For more information, contact the Matthews Opera House at (605) ...
Matthews Opera House & Arts Center
Matthews Opera House & Arts Center 57783 612 N. Main Street, Spearfish, SD 57783

Search All Events By Day

December (2022)
« November
January »
S M T W T F S
        1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable