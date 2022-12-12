NEA Big Read Book Giveaway Kickoff
Dec 12, 2022 - Dec 16, 2022
The Matthews Opera House & Arts Center is a recipient of the 2023 NEA Big Read grant! This year they will be reading "Circe" by Madaline Miller with mythologically-themed activities taking place January – March 2023. Beginning Tuesday, December 12, free copies of "Circe" will be available for pick up in the Matthews Gallery. For more information, contact the Matthews Opera House at (605) 642-7973 or visit www.matthewsopera.com.
|Location:
|Matthews Opera House & Arts Center
|Map:
|612 N. Main Street, Spearfish, SD 57783
|Phone:
|(605) 642-7973
|Website:
|https://www.matthewsopera.com/event/big-read-book-giveaway-kickoff/
All Dates:
Dec 12, 2022 - Dec 16, 2022 Our gallery hours in December are Monday through Saturday, 10 am - 5 pm
