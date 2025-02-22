Nemo 500 Outhouse Races - Nemo
Feb 22, 2025
Come to the Nemo 500 Outhouse Races for a fun, free outdoor family event that raises funds for the NAJA Shriners Kids Transportation Fund.
Put together a team of five, create an outhouse and run our wild race for a chance to win a brag-worthy traveling trophy.
Our chili cook-off is open to all participants.
Dial the Nemo Guest Ranch at 605-578-2708 if you have race questions. More information, rules and entry forms are online at www.nemo500.com.
|Location:
|Nemo Guest Ranch
|Map:
|12737 Guest Ranch Loop, Nemo, SD 57759
|Phone:
|605-578-2708
All Dates:
Feb 22, 2025
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.