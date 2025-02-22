Nemo 500 Outhouse Races - Nemo

Feb 22, 2025

Come to the Nemo 500 Outhouse Races for a fun, free outdoor family event that raises funds for the NAJA Shriners Kids Transportation Fund.

Put together a team of five, create an outhouse and run our wild race for a chance to win a brag-worthy traveling trophy.

Our chili cook-off is open to all participants. 

Dial the Nemo Guest Ranch at 605-578-2708 if you have race questions. More information, rules and entry forms are online at www.nemo500.com.

 


Location:   Nemo Guest Ranch
Map:   12737 Guest Ranch Loop, Nemo, SD 57759
Phone:   605-578-2708

