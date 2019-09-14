NESD Celtic Faire and Highland Games - Aberdeen
Sep 14, 2019 - Sep 15, 2019
Livestock, dancing, music, vendors, food, kids’ activities, cook-off, wee lad and lass contest and dog parade.
|Location:
|Richmond Lake Youth Campground
|Map:
|37925 Youth Camp Rd, Aberdeen, SD 57401
|Phone:
|605-228-1206
|Website:
|http://www.nesdcelticfaire.com
All Dates:
Sep 14, 2019 - Sep 15, 2019
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.