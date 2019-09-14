Share |

NESD Celtic Faire and Highland Games - Aberdeen

Sep 14, 2019 - Sep 15, 2019

Livestock, dancing, music, vendors, food, kids’ activities, cook-off, wee lad and lass contest and dog parade.


Location:   Richmond Lake Youth Campground
Map:   37925 Youth Camp Rd, Aberdeen, SD 57401
Phone:   605-228-1206
Website:   http://www.nesdcelticfaire.com

All Dates:
Sep 14, 2019 - Sep 15, 2019

Livestock, dancing, music, vendors, food, kids’ activities, cook-off, wee lad and lass contest and dog parade.
Richmond Lake Youth Campground
Richmond Lake Youth Campground 37925 37925 Youth Camp Rd, Aberdeen, SD 57401

Search All Events By Day

September (2019)
« August
October »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30          

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable