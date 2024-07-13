Neutrino Day - Lead
Jul 13, 2024
Hoistroom tours, science activities and exhibits for all ages.
|Location:
|Sanford Lab Homestake Visitor Center, the Homestake Opera House and the Research Facility
|Map:
|160 W Main St, Lead, SD 57754
|Phone:
|605-722-8650
|Website:
|http://sanfordlab.org/neutrinoday
