Neutrino Day - Lead

Jul 13, 2024

 

Hoistroom tours, science activities and exhibits for all ages.


Location:   Sanford Lab Homestake Visitor Center, the Homestake Opera House and the Research Facility
Map:   160 W Main St, Lead, SD 57754
Phone:   605-722-8650
Website:   http://sanfordlab.org/neutrinoday

Jul 13, 2024

