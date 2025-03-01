New World Encounters: American mavericks shake up the Old World - Sioux Falls

Mar 1, 2025 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm

Joseph Horowitz, who expertly set the stage for the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra’s triumphant performance of Shostakovich’s Seventh Symphony in February of 2023, returns to Sioux Falls with a multi-media extravaganza on how the popular culture of the New World – and icons such as George Gershwin and Josephine Baker – influenced the Old World.

 

Fee: $sdsymphony.org


Location:   Washington Pavilion
Map:   301 S. Main Ave, Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57104
Phone:   605-367-6000
Website:   https://www.sdsymphony.org/

All Dates:
Mar 1, 2025 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm

Washington Pavilion
Washington Pavilion 57104 301 S. Main Ave, Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57104

