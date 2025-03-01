New World Encounters: American mavericks shake up the Old World - Sioux Falls
Mar 1, 2025 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Joseph Horowitz, who expertly set the stage for the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra’s triumphant performance of Shostakovich’s Seventh Symphony in February of 2023, returns to Sioux Falls with a multi-media extravaganza on how the popular culture of the New World – and icons such as George Gershwin and Josephine Baker – influenced the Old World.
|Location:
|Washington Pavilion
|Map:
|301 S. Main Ave, Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57104
|Phone:
|605-367-6000
|Website:
|https://www.sdsymphony.org/
All Dates:
