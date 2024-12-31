New Year’s Eve Special at Allevity! - Aberdeen
Dec 31, 2024 12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Countdown to 2025 with us! Kick off the New Year with thrilling family fun on Tuesday, December 31. For just $15, enjoy Unlimited Ballocity all day long, a $5 Arcade Card, and 30 minutes of unlimited attractions. Plus, don’t miss the free balloon drop at 3 PM! Other packages are also available. Ring in 2025 with fun, laughter, and unforgettable memories!
Fee: $15
|Location:
|Allevity Entertainment
|Map:
|130 Centennial St. S, Aberdeen, SD 57401
|Phone:
|605-225-7733
|Email:
|info@allevity.fun
|Website:
|https://www.allevity.fun/specials
All Dates:
