New Year’s Eve Special at Allevity! - Aberdeen

Dec 31, 2024 12:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Countdown to 2025 with us! Kick off the New Year with thrilling family fun on Tuesday, December 31. For just $15, enjoy Unlimited Ballocity all day long, a $5 Arcade Card, and 30 minutes of unlimited attractions. Plus, don’t miss the free balloon drop at 3 PM! Other packages are also available. Ring in 2025 with fun, laughter, and unforgettable memories!

 

Fee: $15


Location:   Allevity Entertainment
Map:   130 Centennial St. S, Aberdeen, SD 57401
Phone:   605-225-7733
Email:   info@allevity.fun
Website:   https://www.allevity.fun/specials

All Dates:
Allevity Entertainment
Allevity Entertainment 57401 130 Centennial St. S, Aberdeen, SD 57401

