New Year’s Eve with The Davis Sisters
Dec 31, 2021 7:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Local singing sensations — The Davis Sisters join the Black Hills Symphony for a PARTY on New Year’s Eve! Known for their intricate harmonies and beautiful a cappella sound, the Sisters grew up singing together with their family, and have drawn inspiration from their Pop, Gospel, Motown, and Jazz roots.
|Location:
|Performing Arts Center of Rapid City
|Map:
|601 Columbus Street Rapid City, SD 57701
|Phone:
|605-394-1786
|Email:
|info@bhsymphony.org
|Website:
|https://www.bhsymphony.org/
All Dates:
Dec 31, 2021 7:30 pm - 9:00 pm
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.