New Year’s Eve with The Davis Sisters

Dec 31, 2021 7:30 pm - 9:00 pm

Local singing sensations — The Davis Sisters join the Black Hills Symphony for a PARTY on New Year’s Eve! Known for their intricate harmonies and beautiful a cappella sound, the Sisters grew up singing together with their family, and have drawn inspiration from their Pop, Gospel, Motown, and Jazz roots.


Location:   Performing Arts Center of Rapid City
Map:   601 Columbus Street ​Rapid City, SD 57701
Phone:   605-394-1786
Email:   info@bhsymphony.org
Website:   https://www.bhsymphony.org/

All Dates:
