New Years Kickoff Chess Tournament
Jan 22, 2022 9:00 am - 4:00 pm
A January chess tournament open to students from grade K through 12th grade. It is $10 to enter and you can learn more by visiting our chess club's website. Whether you are new or a veteran chess player, the tournament is for you. Come join us.
Fee: $10
|Location:
|Bible Fellowship Church
|Map:
|1212 E Fairmont Blvd, Rapid City, SD 57701
|Phone:
|605-872-2297
|Email:
|rapidcityscholastic@gmail.com
|Website:
|https://rcscholasticchess.weebly.com/
All Dates:
Jan 22, 2022 9:00 am - 4:00 pm Lunch break in the middle of the day.
Chess tournament in the Black Hills (Rapid City) open to students from grades K-12th grade, ranging from new to veteran chess players.
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.