Share |

New Years Kickoff Chess Tournament

Jan 22, 2022 9:00 am - 4:00 pm

A January chess tournament open to students from grade K through 12th grade. It is $10 to enter and you can learn more by visiting our chess club's website. Whether you are new or a veteran chess player, the tournament is for you. Come join us. 

Fee: $10


Location:   Bible Fellowship Church
Map:   1212 E Fairmont Blvd, Rapid City, SD 57701
Phone:   605-872-2297
Email:   rapidcityscholastic@gmail.com
Website:   https://rcscholasticchess.weebly.com/

All Dates:
Jan 22, 2022 9:00 am - 4:00 pm Lunch break in the middle of the day.

Chess tournament in the Black Hills (Rapid City) open to students from grades K-12th grade, ranging from new to veteran chess players.

Bible Fellowship Church
Bible Fellowship Church 57701 1212 E Fairmont Blvd, Rapid City, SD 57701

Search All Events By Day

January (2022)
« December
February »
S M T W T F S
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31          

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  

Explore South Dakota Safely!
Web Design by Buildable