Next to Normal (play) - Rapid City

Feb 28, 2020 - Feb 29, 2020

 

Musical theater performance. Starts February 7th, every Friday and Saturday through March 14th.


Location:   Firehouse Brewing Theatre
Map:   610 Main St., Rapid City, SD
Phone:   605-716-9463
Website:   http://www.firehousebrewing.com/

All Dates:
Feb 7, 2020 - Feb 8, 2020
Feb 14, 2020 - Feb 15, 2020
Feb 21, 2020 - Feb 22, 2020
Feb 28, 2020 - Feb 29, 2020
Mar 6, 2020 - Mar 7, 2020
Mar 13, 2020 - Mar 14, 2020

