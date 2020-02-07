Next to Normal (play) - Rapid City
Mar 6, 2020 - Mar 7, 2020
Musical theater performance. Starts February 7th, every Friday and Saturday through March 14th.
|Location:
|Firehouse Brewing Theatre
|Map:
|610 Main St., Rapid City, SD
|Phone:
|605-716-9463
|Website:
|http://www.firehousebrewing.com/
All Dates:
Feb 7, 2020 - Feb 8, 2020
Feb 14, 2020 - Feb 15, 2020
Feb 21, 2020 - Feb 22, 2020
Feb 28, 2020 - Feb 29, 2020
Mar 6, 2020 - Mar 7, 2020
Mar 13, 2020 - Mar 14, 2020
Musical theater performance.
