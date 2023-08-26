Nick Shoulders "Best Western" Tour featuring Dean Johnson - Spearfish

Aug 26, 2023 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm

We’re having a hootenanny! On Saturday, August 26, join us at the Matthews Opera House & Arts Center in Spearfish for Rhythm and Brews, our summer concert series celebrating American roots music. This month's R&B event features Nick Shoulders with special guest Dean Johnson! Doors open at 7 pm with food and bar on site, music starts at 8 pm.



Not only do we have an incredible evening of performers, check out these ala cart items, available at the event:



• Crow Peak Brewery is on-site to keep the libations flowing and…wait for it…each ticketholder (21+) receives a token for one free flight of beer! (Additional drinks available for purchase).



• Plus, our friends at The Original Spearfish Breakfast House will be serving up some of their seriously delicious food, available for purchase throughout the evening.



About the Performers:

Nick Shoulders: Here to put the “Try” in Country

Wielding an ethereal croon and masterful whistle crafted from a lifetime chasing lizards through the Ozark hills, Nick Shoulders is a living link to roots of country music with a penchant for the absurd. Combining his family’s deep ties to regional traditional singing with his years of playing to crowded street corners, Nick has sought to forge a hybridized form of raucously clever country music; born of forgotten rocky hollers and bred to confront the tensions of the 21st century South. As evidenced by his surreal album art and anachronistic songwriting, Nick’s creative output is steeped in the complicated history of his beloved home of rural Arkansas, but crafted as a conscious rebuke of country music’s blind allegiance to historical seats of power and repression. With a kind word and a mean yodel, Nick hopes to put the ‘Try’ in country.



Dean Johnson:

For over ten years, Dean Johnson’s rustic tenor and simply strummed acoustic guitar have been perking up ears around the PNW and beyond. Dean has gradually built a devoted fan base — strictly through live performances — singing existential cowboy waltzes, ballads about wishing one could find a way out of heaven, honest confessionals, and other heartbreakers from a unique perspective. His first album, Nothing for Me, Please, was released on May 5th, 2023, on Mama BirdRecording Co.



For tickets, contact the Matthews Opera House at (605) 642-7973, visit the box office in the Matthews Gallery at 612 N. Main Street, Spearfish, or purchase online at matthewsopera.com

Fee: $Advance Tickets $20; Day of Show $25