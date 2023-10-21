Share |

Night at the Museum - Rapid City

Oct 21, 2023

Children can come trick or treat in a safe environment while learning about ancient marine reptiles, flying reptiles, prehistoric mammals, and rocks through games and hands-on educational activities. 


Location:   Museum of Geology
Map:   O'Harra Building, 561 E St Joseph St, Rapid City, SD 57701
Phone:   (605) 394-2467

