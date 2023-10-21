Night at the Museum - Rapid City
Oct 21, 2023
Children can come trick or treat in a safe environment while learning about ancient marine reptiles, flying reptiles, prehistoric mammals, and rocks through games and hands-on educational activities.
|Location:
|Museum of Geology
|Map:
|O'Harra Building, 561 E St Joseph St, Rapid City, SD 57701
|Phone:
|(605) 394-2467
All Dates:
