Night at the Races - Chamberlain

Mar 7, 2026 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Come to Chamberlain Community Center on Saturday, March 7th for a Night at the Races! Happy Hour will begin at 7 with the races starting at 7:30. These virtual horse races will be a fundraiser for the Oacoma, Chamberlain, Pukwana Community Foundation (OCP). You have the opportunity to purchase a horse in the race. This gives you naming rites for the horse and the jockey! Admission at the door will give you fun money to bet on horses in each race. You may purchase one seat or a table of 8 for a group of friends. Make the night more fun by dressing for the races. There will be light snacks and a cash bar available. For more information contact Melissa Hutmacher 605-730-0079, Chantel Kriel 605-730-1893, Sheena Larsen 605-730-1902, Bradee Pazour 605-730-1046, or Jeff Tveit 605-730-0553.