Night Blast - Crazy Horse Memorial

Jun 26, 2019

Observation of dual anniversaries - 1877 death of Crazy Horse and 1908 birth of Sculptor Korczak Ziolkowski. Spectacular ceremonial blasts light up the mountain with incredible fireballs and specially designed pyrotechnical features, weather permitting.


Location:   Crazy Horse Memorial
Map:   12151 Avenue of the Chiefs, Crazy Horse, SD 57730
Phone:   605-673-4681
Email:   memorial@crazyhorse.org
Website:   http://www.crazyhorsememorial.org

