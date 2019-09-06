Night Blast - Crazy Horse Memorial
Observation of dual anniversaries - 1877 death of Crazy Horse and 1908 birth of Sculptor Korczak Ziolkowski. Spectacular ceremonial blasts light up the mountain with incredible fireballs and specially designed pyrotechnical features, weather permitting.
|Location:
|Crazy Horse Memorial
|Map:
|12151 Avenue of the Chiefs, Crazy Horse, SD 57730
|Phone:
|605-673-4681
|Email:
|memorial@crazyhorse.org
|Website:
|http://www.crazyhorsememorial.org
