Night of the Arts - Deadwood
Feb 3, 2020 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Students from Lead-Deadwood High School share their talents.
|Location:
|Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center
|Map:
|150 Sherman St, Deadwood, SD
|Phone:
|605-578-1657
|Website:
|http://www.deadwoodhistory.com
All Dates:
Feb 3, 2020 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm Students from Lead-Deadwood High School's Speech and Debate team perform their oral interpretation pieces.
Feb 10, 2020 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm Lead-Deadwood High School band members participating in the Region 8 Solo and Ensemble competition give a concert.
