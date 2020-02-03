Share |

Night of the Arts - Deadwood

Feb 10, 2020 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Students from Lead-Deadwood High School share their talents.


Location:   Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center
Map:   150 Sherman St, Deadwood, SD
Phone:   605-578-1657
Website:   http://www.deadwoodhistory.com

Feb 3, 2020 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm Students from Lead-Deadwood High School's Speech and Debate team perform their oral interpretation pieces.
Feb 10, 2020 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm Lead-Deadwood High School band members participating in the Region 8 Solo and Ensemble competition give a concert.

Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center
Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center 150 Sherman St, Deadwood, SD

