NMM Center for Preservation & Research Ribbon Cutting - Vermillion

May 18, 2023 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

A ribbon cutting and open house is planned to help celebrate the National Music Museum’s 50th anniversary at the NMM’s Center for Preservation and Research. Live music, refreshments and guided tours of the facility will be offered. The free event will be held at the NMM’s Center for Preservation and Research, located at 1225 Carr Street in Vermillion, SD (next to Polaris along Hwy 50 bypass).



Completed in 2019 through a partnership with the Vermillion Chamber and Development Corporation, the National Music Museum’s Center for Preservation and Research provides a secure, environmentally safe home for the museum’s vast collections.

Fee: $Free