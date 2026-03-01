NMM Concert | Where Two or Three Are Gathered - Vermillion

Mar 24, 2026 7:00 pm - 8:00 pm

This recital is presented as part of NMM Live! and the Cancelosi Chamber Music Series, a partnership between the National Music Museum and the University of South Dakota Department of Music.



A native of Romania, Galu has built a distinguished international career spanning Europe and the United States. She is a graduate of the Gheorghe Dima Music Academy and holds advanced degrees from Bowling Green State University and the University of Cincinnati’s College-Conservatory of Music.



Named in honor of Robert Cancelosi and made possible through the generosity of Ken Cancelosi, the Cancelosi Chamber Music Series brings exceptional artists to Vermillion while expanding chamber music opportunities for USD students—highlighting the expressive possibilities of historic instruments preserved at the National Music Museum.



This event will be livestreamed at https://www.nmmusd.org/nmm-live-video

Fee: $Free Admission