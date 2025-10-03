NMM Discovery Saturday | Ex-STRAD-vaganza! - Vermillion
Oct 3, 2025 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm
Built in the 3x8 configuration, this is the second time the instrument will be played publicly since its restoration by NMM graduate Susana Caldeira.
Specializing in historic performance, Benuzzi will present a Musical Journey through 17th-Century Europe. The program offers a survey through the countries and national styles of various European nations. Starting point in Italy, with compositions by L. Luzzaschi and G. Frescobaldi, followed by Spain, France, and Germany, before crossing the English Channel to conclude with works from the refined Elizabethan literature.
This event will be livestreamed at https://www.nmmusd.org/nmm-live-video
|Location:
|National Music Museum
|Map:
|414 E. Clark St., Vermillion, SD 57069
|Phone:
|605-358-3450
|Email:
|nmm@usd.edu
|Website:
|https://www.nmmusd.org/events/34bde525-709f-448c-b2a7-3ceba2d6fb8d
All Dates:
The NMM welcomes Michele Benuzzi to play an unattributed Italian harpsichord, made about 1700, which is possibly the only surviving instrument of its kind in the United States.
