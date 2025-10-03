NMM Discovery Saturday | Ex-STRAD-vaganza! - Vermillion

Oct 3, 2025 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm

Built in the 3x8 configuration, this is the second time the instrument will be played publicly since its restoration by NMM graduate Susana Caldeira.

Specializing in historic performance, Benuzzi will present a Musical Journey through 17th-Century Europe. The program offers a survey through the countries and national styles of various European nations. Starting point in Italy, with compositions by L. Luzzaschi and G. Frescobaldi, followed by Spain, France, and Germany, before crossing the English Channel to conclude with works from the refined Elizabethan literature.

This event will be livestreamed at https://www.nmmusd.org/nmm-live-video

 

Fee: $Free Admission!


Location:   National Music Museum
Map:   414 E. Clark St., Vermillion, SD 57069
Phone:   605-358-3450
Email:   nmm@usd.edu
Website:   https://www.nmmusd.org/events/34bde525-709f-448c-b2a7-3ceba2d6fb8d

The NMM welcomes Michele Benuzzi to play an unattributed Italian harpsichord, made about 1700, which is possibly the only surviving instrument of its kind in the United States.

National Music Museum
National Music Museum 57069 414 E. Clark St., Vermillion, SD 57069

