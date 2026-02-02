NMM Discovery Saturday

Feb 7, 2026 10:00 am - 4:00 pm

Kick off Black History Month on Saturday, February 7, during Discovery Saturday at the National Music Museum (NMM) in Vermillion, South Dakota. Throughout the day, visitors are invited to explore the contributions, stories, and musical traditions of Black musicians, makers, and communities represented in the museum’s permanent galleries.



Museum Educator Anna Van Kley will host Gallery Focus Talks beginning at 10:30 a.m. in the Ruth Martens Lamont Gallery, focusing on musical traditions, expression, and identity. At 12:30 p.m., Van Kley will lead a second spotlight in the Tom and Cindy Lillibridge American Strings Gallery, highlighting the contributions of Black musicians to American music.



Discovery Saturdays at the NMM take place on the first Saturday of each month and offer visitors additional activities and educational experiences throughout the museum. Looking ahead to March, the NMM will celebrate Women’s History Month with a special concert from the Vermillion Children’s Choir, on Saturday, March 7, at 2:00 p.m.



The National Music Museum is open to the public Tuesday through Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. For more information about Discovery Saturdays and other events, visit www.nmmusd.org.

Fee: $Included with Museum Admission