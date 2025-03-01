NMM Discovery Saturday - Vermillion

Mar 1, 2025 10:00 am - 4:00 pm

Saturday, March 1, marks the start of Women’s History Month and Discovery Saturday at the National Music Museum (NMM) in Vermillion, SD. Throughout the day, visitors will have the opportunity to explore the incredible contributions women have made to music as performers, entrepreneurs, makers, and more!



This month, join us for She is Music by Kay Krekow at 1:00 p.m. Krekow, a captivating performer, sings, plays, and narrates this one-woman show that celebrates history’s greatest women musical artists.



Krekow’s lecture performance will feature some of the most beautiful vocal music ever composed—entirely by women. A soprano, accompanist, and independent scholar, Krekow brings to life a remarkable array of women composers, each an artistic leader whose work reflected the musical, cultural, and poetic influences of their time. These women were often the driving forces behind the careers of other artists, whose names would later overshadow theirs in history.



Following the performance, at 2:30 p.m., NMM Museum Educator Anna Van Kley will lead a specialized tour through the galleries, highlighting the women who have shaped history through their musical contributions.



All activities are free with museum admission.



Earlier in the day, families are invited to NMM Music Storytime at 10:30 a.m., where Van Kley will read The ABCs of Women in Music by Anneli Loepp Thiessen. Music Storytime is free and sponsored by the M.A. Everist Foundation.



Discovery Saturdays at the NMM take place on the first Saturday of each month, offering visitors extra activities and educational tours throughout the museum.

The NMM is open to the public Tuesday through Saturday, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. For more information about Discovery Saturdays and other events at the National Music Museum, please visit www.nmmusd.org.

Fee: $Included with Museum Admission