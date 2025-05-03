NMM Discovery Saturday - Vermillion

May 3, 2025 10:00 am - 4:00 pm

Learn the ukulele with Vermillion music educator Gretchen Burbach at two fun and informative ukulele discovery sessions at 11:30 and 1:30. Learn a chord, a couple strumming patterns—and maybe even a song—at 11:30 AM and 1:30 PM that day. We will have several ukuleles on hand for you to play, or bring your own!

Then, stay for a spotlight talks on the NMM's Javanese gamelan at 2:15 and 3:15, as well as a chance to play in this amazing ensemble with educator, Anna Van Kley, at 2:30. All activities are included with museum admission.

Additionally, families are invited to join the NMM’s Music Storytime at 10:30 a.m., where Van Kley will read a story and lead children to explore the museum. Music Storytime is free and sponsored by the M.A. Everist Foundation. Discovery Saturdays at the NMM occur on the first Saturday of each month, offering a variety of activities and educational tours throughout the museum.

 

Fee: $Included with Museum Admission


Location:   National Music Museum
Map:   414 E. Clark St., Vermillion, SD 57069
Phone:   605-358-3450
Email:   nmm@usd.edu
Website:   https://www.nmmusd.org/events/5275d13a-1bee-4433-a582-2ff560318aa8

All Dates:
Discovery Saturday: AANHPI Heritage Month

