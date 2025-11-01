NMM Discovery Saturday - Vermillion

Nov 1, 2025 10:00 am - 4:00 pm

Celebrate Native American Heritage Month at the National Music Museum and the Institute of American Indian Studies at the University of South Dakota on Saturday, November 1, with a morning of storytelling, music, and dance featuring Lakota elder Jerome Kills Small (Sisoka Luta) and the Sungmanitu Oyate drum group and dancers. Kills Small will lead Music Storytime for Kids at 10:30 a.m., an adult storytelling and drum program at 11:30 a.m., followed by an outdoor performance at 12:15 p.m. Sungmanitu Oyate drum group and dancers. A light lunch will be provided for attendees. Visitors can also explore Native American instruments in the galleries, including recent acquisitions supported by the Clayton & Odessa Lang Ofstad Foundation.

 

Fee: $Included with Museum Admission


Location:   National Music Museum
Map:   414 E. Clark St., Vermillion, South Dakota 57069
Phone:   605-658-3450
Email:   nmm@usd.edu
Website:   https://www.nmmusd.org/events/2dc57fc4-a79c-482b-a1d4-4d44f26d8428

All Dates:
