NMM Discovery Saturday - Vermillion

Apr 4, 2026 10:00 am - 4:00 pm

Celebrate Discovery Saturday at the National Music Museum with a special family admission offer. On Saturday, April 4, up to four visitors can enjoy the museum for just $20.00.



In addition to the discounted admission, families can take part in a variety of festive activities, including Easter egg-themed crafts and a special passport tour connected to the museum’s current exhibition, “Of Thee I Sing: Origin, Heritage, and Patriotism,” presented in honor of America’s 250th anniversary.



Discovery Saturdays at the National Music Museum take place on the first Saturday of each month, offering visitors enhanced experiences through hands-on activities and educational opportunities throughout the galleries.



The National Music Museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.



For more information about Discovery Saturdays and other events, visit www.nmmusd.org.

Fee: $Included with Museum Admission