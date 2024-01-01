NMM Discovery Saturday - Vermillion
May 2, 2026 10:00 am - 4:00 pm
The May 2 Discovery Saturday will feature Missouri Valley Music, presenting folk music traditions through live performance and storytelling. Musicians John Everist (banjo, concertina, fiddle), Mike Pettman (concertina, accordion), and Bill Peterson and Josh Scott (fiddle) will share music rooted in Irish, Scottish, Danish, Norwegian, Swedish, and Métis traditions. Their program will explore how immigrant musicians carried their cultural heritage to America, preserving and evolving these traditions across generations.
In recognition of Military Appreciation Month, the NMM will feature a special gallery guide showcasing military instruments on exhibit. The museum will also launch participation in the Blue Star Museums program, offering free admission to veterans and active-duty military personnel and their families from May 1 through Labor Day.
Fee: $Included with Museum Admission
|Location:
|National Music Museum
|Map:
|414 E. Clark St., Vermillion, South Dakota 57069
|Phone:
|605-658-3450
|Email:
|nmm@usd.edu
|Website:
|https://www.nmmusd.org/
All Dates:
May 2, 2026 10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Discovery Saturday returns to the National Music Museum (NMM) on May 2, launching a month of programs that explore America’s musical heritage and honor Military Appreciation Month through performances, activities, and special gallery experiences.
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.