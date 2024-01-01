NMM Discovery Saturday - Vermillion

May 2, 2026 10:00 am - 4:00 pm

The May 2 Discovery Saturday will feature Missouri Valley Music, presenting folk music traditions through live performance and storytelling. Musicians John Everist (banjo, concertina, fiddle), Mike Pettman (concertina, accordion), and Bill Peterson and Josh Scott (fiddle) will share music rooted in Irish, Scottish, Danish, Norwegian, Swedish, and Métis traditions. Their program will explore how immigrant musicians carried their cultural heritage to America, preserving and evolving these traditions across generations.



In recognition of Military Appreciation Month, the NMM will feature a special gallery guide showcasing military instruments on exhibit. The museum will also launch participation in the Blue Star Museums program, offering free admission to veterans and active-duty military personnel and their families from May 1 through Labor Day.

Fee: $Included with Museum Admission