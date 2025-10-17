NMM Live! | Alejandro Ataucusi - Vermillion
Oct 17, 2025 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm
A guitarist, composer, and educator, Ataucusi is celebrated for his mastery of both the charango and the hatun charango, instruments deeply tied to Andean musical tradition. Born and raised in Lima, Peru, he has performed throughout Peru, the United States, and Europe, and in 2022 was named by El Peruano newspaper as one of the “finest interpreters of the hatun charango.”
This event will be livestreamed at https://www.nmmusd.org/nmm-live-video
The National Music Museum welcomes acclaimed charango virtuoso Alejandro Ataucusi for a special noontime concert exploring the vibrant sounds of Andean music and beyond.
