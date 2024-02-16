NMM Live! | Andrea Ross & Robbie Erhard - Vermillion

Feb 16, 2024 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm

Music for voice and cello, from Broadway to Classical and Jazz



The musical duo of internationally renowned vocalist Andrea Ross and her husband, principal cellist of the South Dakota Symphony, Robbie Erhard, blend their musical backgrounds to put an intimate and inventive spin on heartwarming songs from Broadway, jazz, folk and classical traditions. Andrea’s crystalline voice is balanced beautifully by the depth of Robbie’s cello playing. Their original arrangements feature layered harmonies and nuanced variation in the cello to create a rich yet intimate accompaniment to the voice. Together, they craft a heartfelt experience that transcends the boundaries of genre, delivering both nostalgic charm and technical mastery.



This concert will be livestreamed at: https://www.nmmusd.org/nmm-live-video





Fee: $Free with Museum Admission