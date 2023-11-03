NMM Live! | Christopher Marks - Vermillion

Nov 3, 2023 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm

Christopher Marks is consistently praised by reviewers for “style and assurance” and “musicality [that] seems to flow effortlessly.” With his series of recordings of music by Seth Bingham and his many performances on historic American instruments, he has gained a reputation as an expert in American organ music old and new.



He will perform on the NMM’s pipe organ by Christian Dieffenbach made in Bethel, Pennsylvania, in 1808, and originally installed in the Zion Lutheran & Reformed Church in Orwigsburg. In 1883, it was dismantled and altered by Thomas Dieffenbach, the maker’s grandson, for installation and service to another congregation.



Marks is a Professor in the Glenn Korff School of Music at University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where he also serves as Associate Dean of the Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts. He has taught organ, music theory, and performance practice, and previously taught organ and served as University Organist at Syracuse University. An active proponent of new music, Marks has premiered a number of commissioned organ works. His diverse stylistic interests also steer him towards a variety of other repertoire, with a recent interest in American organ music of the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Equally comfortable with solo and collaborative playing, he has performed with ensembles such as the Boston Brass, Ethos Percussion Group, and Lincoln’s Symphony Orchestra. He holds degrees from University of Richmond (B.M., piano), University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (M.M., piano and M.M., organ), and the Eastman School of Music (D.M.A., organ), where he studied with Michael Farris. His performances have garnered him top prizes in competitions, including the Arthur Poister Competition, the San Marino Competition, the Fort Wayne Competition, and the Mader Competition.



Marks is active as a performer, teacher, and writer, having published articles on performance practice, organs, and professional concerns. He has performed at conventions of the American Guild of Organists and the Organ Historical Society and has participated in more than a dozen Pipe Organ Encounters. He served on the Board of Directors of the Organ Historical Society from 2009 until 2017 and served as Chair 2015-2017.



The NMM Live! Series is made possible by the USD Student Government Association and the South Dakota Arts Council through the Department of Tourism, and the National Endowment for the Arts.



FREE WITH MUSEUM ADMISSION

