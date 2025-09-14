NMM Live! | Cléa Galhano, Elisabeth Wright, and Tulio Rondón | Cancelosi Chamber Music Series - Vermillion

Sep 14, 2025 2:00 pm - 3:30 pm

Immerse yourself in the expressive beauty of Early Italian XVII and French Baroque music. This exquisite program, performed on period instruments by three internationally celebrated early music artists—recorder virtuoso Cléa Galhano, harpsichordist Elisabeth Wright, and baroque cellist Tulio Rondón—explores works by Domenico Gabrielli, Bartolomé de Selma y Salaverde, Ercole Pasquini, Girolamo Frescobaldi, Giovanni Battista Fontana, Dario Castello, François Couperin, Jean Barrière, and Joseph Bodin de Boismortier. The performance will feature the National Music Museum’s historic 1530 Neapolitan harpsichord (NMM 14408), 1785 Germain harpsichord (NMM 03327), and 1683 Ruggeri cello, offering audiences an authentic listening experience that connects directly to the sound world of the Baroque era.



Brazilian recorder player Cléa Galhano has graced stages from Carnegie Hall to Wigmore Hall and has been featured at major international early music festivals. Her artistry and scholarship have made her a sought-after soloist and collaborator worldwide. Joining her is Elisabeth Wright, a leading figure in historical performance and 2024 recipient of Early Music America’s Howard Mayer Brown Award for lifetime achievement, whose career as both performer and educator has shaped generations of early music specialists. Completing the ensemble is Venezuelan-born baroque cellist Tulio Rondón, known for his vivid, passionate performances and deep expertise in historical performance practice, honed through studies at The Royal Conservatory in The Hague.



Together, these three acclaimed musicians will transport listeners through a rich tapestry of baroque sonorities—delicate ornamentation, intricate counterpoint, and expressive phrasing—revealing the elegance and vitality of music from Italy and France’s golden ages. Whether you are a dedicated early music aficionado or new to the genre, this concert offers a rare opportunity to experience historically informed performance on treasured instruments from the National Music Museum’s world-class collection, all in the intimate, rich acoustic setting of the museum.



This program is funded by the Clayton & Odessa Lang Ofstad Foundation, Bank of America N. A., Co-Trustee.



The NMM Live! Series is made possible by the USD Student Government Association and the South Dakota Arts Council through the Department of Tourism, and the National Endowment for the Arts.



This event will be livestreamed at https://www.nmmusd.org/nmm-live-video

Fee: $Included with Museum Admission