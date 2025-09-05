NMM Live! | Eric Grossman & Sasha Grossman - Vermillion

Sep 5, 2025 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm

A graduate of The Juilliard School and a student of the legendary Dorothy DeLay, Eric has captivated audiences worldwide, performing under renowned conductors such as Zubin Mehta and Stanislav Skrowaczewski, and premiering works dedicated to him by composers including Jorge Lopez Marin and James Cohn. His artistry spans solo, chamber, and orchestral work, with performances in prestigious venues from the Metropolitan Museum of Art to international festivals in France, Korea, and Cuba. As Artistic Director of the Cosmopolitan Chamber Players, he has collaborated with some of the most celebrated musicians of our time, building a career defined by versatility, superb musicianship, and a commitment to both tradition and innovation.



Following in his father’s footsteps, Sasha Grossman is already an award-winning pianist with an impressive international résumé. Accepted at age five into New York’s Special Music School, he has performed at Carnegie Hall, Steinway Hall, Lincoln Center, and internationally at renowned venues in the UK and Italy. Sasha is currently a scholarship student at the Yehudi Menuhin School in England, studying under distinguished mentors while continuing to win top prizes in international competitions. His musical experiences extend beyond the concert stage, including roles with The Metropolitan Opera Children’s Chorus and composing his own music—completing his first fully orchestrated piano concerto at just eleven years old. For this performance, Sasha will perform on the National Music Museum’s 1901 Mason & Hamlin Grand piano (NMM15722).



Together, this father-son duo creates an unforgettable musical partnership, blending Eric’s decades of experience and international acclaim with Sasha’s youthful brilliance and fresh artistry. Their performances, marked by dynamic interplay and emotional depth, celebrate not only exceptional musicianship but also the profound connection of family and shared passion for music.



The NMM Live! Series is made possible by the USD Student Government Association and the South Dakota Arts Council through the Department of Tourism, and the National Endowment for the Arts.



This event will be livestreamed at https://www.nmmusd.org/nmm-live-video

Fee: $Included with Museum Admission