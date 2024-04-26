Share |

NMM Live! | Erika Ribeiro & Francesca Anderegg - Vermillion

Apr 26, 2024 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm

Experience the breadth and variety of Brazilian music by focusing on composers who use native forms, such as the bossa nova, chôro, frevo, and samba, combined with neo-Romanticism, Modernism and jazz.

Hailed by the New York Times for her “rich tone” and “virtuosic panache,” violinist Francesca Anderegg delivers insightful accounts of contemporary and classical music. Through her inventive programming, active composer collaborations, and precise yet impassioned interpretations, Anderegg has earned renown as a musical explorer of the first order.

Renowned for her remarkable musicality, transparency, and the spontaneity of her pianism, Latin Grammy nominee Erika Ribeiro is a truly 21st-century artist always on the search for new performance approaches, and combining diverse styles in her playing and programming.

This concert will be livestreamed at: https://www.nmmusd.org/nmm-live-video

 

Fee: $Free with Museum Admission


Location:   National Music Museum
Map:   414 E CLARK ST, VERMILLION, South Dakota 57069-2307
Phone:   605-658-3450
Email:   nmm@usd.edu
Website:   https://www.nmmusd.org/events/e08d5f2c-af3e-4518-8e95-d6480781462d

