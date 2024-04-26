NMM Live! | Erika Ribeiro & Francesca Anderegg - Vermillion
Apr 26, 2024 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm
Experience the breadth and variety of Brazilian music by focusing on composers who use native forms, such as the bossa nova, chôro, frevo, and samba, combined with neo-Romanticism, Modernism and jazz.
Hailed by the New York Times for her “rich tone” and “virtuosic panache,” violinist Francesca Anderegg delivers insightful accounts of contemporary and classical music. Through her inventive programming, active composer collaborations, and precise yet impassioned interpretations, Anderegg has earned renown as a musical explorer of the first order.
Renowned for her remarkable musicality, transparency, and the spontaneity of her pianism, Latin Grammy nominee Erika Ribeiro is a truly 21st-century artist always on the search for new performance approaches, and combining diverse styles in her playing and programming.
This concert will be livestreamed at: https://www.nmmusd.org/nmm-live-video
Fee: $Free with Museum Admission
|Location:
|National Music Museum
|Map:
|414 E CLARK ST, VERMILLION, South Dakota 57069-2307
|Phone:
|605-658-3450
|Email:
|nmm@usd.edu
|Website:
|https://www.nmmusd.org/events/e08d5f2c-af3e-4518-8e95-d6480781462d
All Dates:
Apr 26, 2024 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.