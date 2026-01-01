NMM Live! | Heartland Marimba Quartet - Vermillion

Jan 23, 2026 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm

Join us for performance with the Heartland Marimba Quartet, one of today’s leading ensembles dedicated to expanding and elevating the classical marimba art form. Since its founding in 2016, HMQ has toured widely across the country and internationally, presenting virtuosic, imaginative programs that spotlight American composers and new works from artists around the world.



The quartet’s recent accomplishments include guest-artist performances at the 2022 World Marimba Competition in Stuttgart, concerto appearances with multiple symphony orchestras, and concerts at the Percussive Arts Society International Convention. They have premiered major new works—such as Kevin Romanski’s Concerto for Marimba Quartet and Orchestra—and served as headline artists at the 2023 Crossroads Music Festival.



HMQ is also a leader in advancing new music. With support from New Music USA, the ensemble established the New Quartets Project Consortium, commissioning works from six celebrated women composers. Many of these compositions, along with other repertoire the group tours with, are published by HM Publications.



Experience the marimba as you’ve never heard it—dynamic, expressive, and full of color.

Fee: $Included with Museum Admission