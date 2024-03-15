NMM Live! | Holly Haddad & Logan Wadley - Vermillion

Mar 15, 2024 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm

Holly Haddad is a native of Roanoke, Virginia. She has performed throughout the United States, Europe, and Mexico as a recitalist, soloist with orchestra, and chamber musician. She has appeared in venues ranging from Lincoln Center in New York to the historic Gewandhaus in Leipzig, Germany. Before relocating to Vermillion, South Dakota in 2004, she was an Assistant Professor of Music at Southern Utah University as well as a performer with the Tony® award winning Utah Shakespearean Festival. Holly received her bachelor’s degree from the University of North Carolina School of the Arts, her master’s from Ohio University, and her doctoral degree from The University of Arizona. Her major teachers include Robert Listokin, David Lewis, and Jerry Kirkbride. She has been the principal clarinetist of the Sioux City (IA) Municipal Band since 2015 and the principal clarinetist of the Sioux City (IA) Symphony since 2005. For her “day job,” she is an academic advisor at The University of South Dakota, where she works primarily with pre-med students. When she is not busy playing music or working with college students, she enjoys spending time with her family and friends and volunteering in her community.



Logan Wadley is currently a graduate student at The Eastman School of Music in Rochester, New York, studying with Justin Benavidez. His professional performances include the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra, Sioux City Symphony Orchestra, Touch of Brass Quintet, Dakota Ragtime Trio, and Steel Groove, as well as performing the Edward Gregson Tuba Concerto with the Sioux City Municipal Band during their summer series. His festival attendance includes the Curtis Summerfest in Philadelphia (2019), National Music Festival in Chestertown Maryland (2023), and Round Top Music Festival in Round Top, Texas (2023). Prior to starting college, Logan was an active soloist and ensemble player in South Dakota and the surrounding region. Logan was involved with many of the University of South Dakota’s ensembles, such as the Concert Band and Symphony Orchestra. Logan is also a Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award recipient and performed on NPR’s “From the Top” #371 in La Jolla, California.



Logan graduated with his Bachelors in Tuba Performance from the Eastman School of Music with High Distinction and a Performer's Certificate in 2023. Logan has studied with notable teachers including Roger Bobo, Don Harry, Chris Olka, Craig Knox, Todd Cranson, and Chuck Dibley.



This concert will be livestreamed at: https://www.nmmusd.org/nmm-live-video

Fee: $Free with Museum Admission