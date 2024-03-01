NMM Live! | Humbletown - Vermillion

Mar 1, 2024 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm

Humbletown is a folk/bluegrass duo featuring Morgan Carnes on clawhammer banjo and Dylan Lewis on flatpick guitar and mandolin. The duo primarily writes their own songs in eclectic styles but also plays traditional songs, fiddle tunes, and folk and country covers. The duo prides itself on unique harmonies and vibrant traditional and improvisational instrumentals. They have shared the stage with Trout Steak Revival, Woodbelly, Charlie Parr, Jalan Crossland, and John Craigie. They have performed at Revival Music Festival and at the Telluride Bluegrass Band Competition. They also won the 2018 South Dakota Folk Off contest.



While they primarily play as a duo, they often play as a full band featuring upright bass, fiddle, and cello. The full band brings an energetic and dynamic performance, featuring awe-inspiring instrumentalists and added vocal harmonies.



This concert will be livestreamed at: https://www.nmmusd.org/nmm-live-video





Fee: $Free with Museum Admission