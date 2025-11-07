NMM Live! | Jason Laczkoski & Brett Cooper - Vermillion

Nov 7, 2025 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm

The National Music Museum presents Simply Sonatas, a noontime concert featuring saxophonist Jason T. Laczkoski and pianist Brett Cooper performing sonatas by composers DeCruck, Worley, Harbisson, and Lunde. Together, the duo explores music for saxophone and piano, blending elegance, warmth, and range in a program that highlights both classic and contemporary contributions to the sonata form. The performance will feature the Museum’s 1901 Mason & Hamlin CC Concert Grand Piano, a monumental early American instrument celebrated for its robust construction, wide soundboard, and resonant tone.

This performance will be livestreamed at https://www.nmmusd.org/nmm-live-video

 

Fee: $Included with Museum Admission


Location:   National Music Museum
Map:   414 E. Clark St., Vermillion, SD 57069
Phone:   605-358-3450
Email:   nmm@usd.edu
Website:   https://www.nmmusd.org/nmm-live-video

All Dates:
Nov 7, 2025 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm

The National Music Museum presents Simply Sonatas, a noontime concert featuring saxophonist Jason T. Laczkoski and pianist Brett Cooper performing sonatas by composers DeCruck, Worley, Harbisson, and Lunde. Together, the duo explores music for saxophone and piano, blending elegance, warmth, and range in a program that highlights both classic and contemporary contributions to the sonata form. The performance ...
National Music Museum
National Music Museum 57069 414 E. Clark St., Vermillion, SD 57069

Search All Events By Day

November (2025)
« October
December »
S M T W T F S
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$29

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable