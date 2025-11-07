NMM Live! | Jason Laczkoski & Brett Cooper - Vermillion
Nov 7, 2025 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm
The National Music Museum presents Simply Sonatas, a noontime concert featuring saxophonist Jason T. Laczkoski and pianist Brett Cooper performing sonatas by composers DeCruck, Worley, Harbisson, and Lunde. Together, the duo explores music for saxophone and piano, blending elegance, warmth, and range in a program that highlights both classic and contemporary contributions to the sonata form. The performance will feature the Museum’s 1901 Mason & Hamlin CC Concert Grand Piano, a monumental early American instrument celebrated for its robust construction, wide soundboard, and resonant tone.
This performance will be livestreamed at https://www.nmmusd.org/nmm-live-video
Fee: $Included with Museum Admission
|Location:
|National Music Museum
|Map:
|414 E. Clark St., Vermillion, SD 57069
|Phone:
|605-358-3450
|Email:
|nmm@usd.edu
|Website:
|https://www.nmmusd.org/nmm-live-video
All Dates:
Nov 7, 2025 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.