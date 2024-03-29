NMM Live! | Jason Laczkoski & Brett Cooper - Vermillion

Mar 29, 2024 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm

Described by Eugene Rousseau as, “a talented saxophonist,” Jason T. Laczkoski is an experienced performer, conductor, and educator. Jason has presented numerous solo and chamber recitals throughout the United States in addition to frequent appearances at North American Saxophone Alliance conferences and the International Navy Saxophone Symposium. He has performed with both collegiate and high school orchestras as a featured soloist.



An advocate of new music, Jason is constantly seeking out composers who write both intellectual and beautiful music. He has commissioned music by such composers as Ian Stewart, Sy Brandon, David DeBoor Canfield, Baljinder Sekhon, John Griffin, and Josh Gottry. Jason is an active member of the North American Saxophone Alliance. He is a Yamaha Performing Artist and performs exclusively on Yamaha saxophones. Jason is an E. Rousseau Mouthpiece Artist and performs exclusively on E. Rousseau mouthpieces.



Brett Cooper, a native of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, is the Senior Development Associate and Volunteer Services Coordinator at the Washington Pavilion of Arts and Science in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. He is a pianist and organist at Westminster Presbyterian Church and is pursuing his master’s degree in piano performance at the University of South Dakota as a student of Dr. Susan Keith Gray.



Mr. Cooper is a graduate of Luther College in Decorah, Iowa, where he received the Distinction in Accompanying and Collaborative Keyboard Performance Award and was a recipient of the Theodore Presser Award. Mr. Cooper is an enthusiastic pianist/accompanist in the region and has worked with a variety of students and ensembles. Recent collaborative partners include Augustana University, the University of South Dakota, Opera South Dakota, the Worthington Area Symphony Orchestra, and the Singing Boys of Sioux Falls.



This concert will be livestreamed at: https://www.nmmusd.org/nmm-live-video

Fee: $Free with Museum Admission