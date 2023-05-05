NMM LIVE! | Kocher Jazz Quartet - Vermillion

May 5, 2023 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm

These four musical friends have known each other and played together in various bands for twenty years. This new quartet gives them a chance to play some of their favorite music, everything from swinging jazz standards to Bossa Novas, Blues, and maybe even a little Rock & Roll.



Dr. Christopher J. Kocher is Professor of Saxophone and Jazz Studies at the University of South Dakota, where he has taught since 1999. Kocher, who is active as both a performer and educator, has an extensive background in both classical and jazz saxophone. He regularly plays with his own jazz quartet, the Okoboji Jazzed Up Big Band, USD Faculty Jazz, and others.



Mike Hilson is a Yankton native who started to play the guitar after the Beatle invasion. He graduated from North Texas State University with a degree in Jazz Performance and is now instructor of guitar at the University of South Dakota. He recently participated in a concert featuring Arthur Barrow (Frank Zappa's bass player, 1979-1982) along with students and faculty performing the music of Frank Zappa.



Eddie Dunn has been playing bass and singing in jazz bands since he was in his teens. He is the long-time host of “Saturday Night Jazz” on Siouxland Public Media in Sioux City, IA.



Dr. Darin Wadley is the Director of Percussion Studies and Associate Professor of Music at the University of South Dakota. An active performer, Wadley is principal timpanist with the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra and performs regularly with other regional orchestras as both timpanist and percussionist.