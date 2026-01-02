NMM Live! | Kuok-Wai Lio - Vermillion

Feb 6, 2026 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm

Join us for a concert with internationally acclaimed pianist Kuok-Wai Lio, performing on the National Music Museum’s historic Mason & Hamlin grand piano (NMM 15722). Known for its warmth, resonance, and expressive range, this beautifully restored instrument provides the perfect canvas for Lio’s poetic musical voice.



A Curtis Institute graduate and Avery Fisher Career Grant recipient, Lio has appeared with major orchestras around the world, including the China Philharmonic, Camerata Salzburg, Hong Kong Philharmonic, and Houston Symphony. His artistry has earned top prizes in international competitions and led to collaborations with many distinguished musicians and conductors.



Lio’s musical journey began in Macau, where he made his concerto debut at age ten. His studies and subsequent career have taken him across Asia, Europe, and the United States, including regular participation at the Marlboro Music Festival. He has been honored for cultural achievement in his home city and has performed for international dignitaries.



Recent highlights include a featured performance for AAPI Heritage Month (2023), a 2024 concert for peace in Milan, and an appearance at the New York Encounter.



Experience the blend of masterful artistry and historic craftsmanship as Lio brings the NMM’s Mason & Hamlin piano to life in a program rich with color and expression.



This performance will be livestreamed at https://www.nmmusd.org/nmm-live-video

Fee: $Included with Museum Admission