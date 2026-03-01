NMM Live! | Live & Let Slide Trombone Quartet - Vermillion

Mar 27, 2026 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm

Professional trombone ensemble blending art music and popular repertoire while celebrating under-performed works — including music by BIPOC and female composers. Founded by Ian Rutherford; conducted by Alex Hoffman.

This event will be livestreamed at https://www.nmmusd.org/nmm-live-video

 

Fee: $Included with Museum Admission


Location:   National Music Museum
Map:   414 E. Clark St., Vermillion, South Dakota 57069
Phone:   605-658-3450
Email:   nmm@usd.edu
Website:   https://www.nmmusd.org/events/b09bed19-718a-459c-9513-d409761248e9

All Dates:
National Music Museum
National Music Museum 57069 414 E. Clark St., Vermillion, South Dakota 57069

