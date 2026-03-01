NMM Live! | Live & Let Slide Trombone Quartet - Vermillion
Mar 27, 2026 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm
Professional trombone ensemble blending art music and popular repertoire while celebrating under-performed works — including music by BIPOC and female composers. Founded by Ian Rutherford; conducted by Alex Hoffman.
This event will be livestreamed at https://www.nmmusd.org/nmm-live-video
Fee: $Included with Museum Admission
|Location:
|National Music Museum
|Map:
|414 E. Clark St., Vermillion, South Dakota 57069
|Phone:
|605-658-3450
|Email:
|nmm@usd.edu
|Website:
|https://www.nmmusd.org/events/b09bed19-718a-459c-9513-d409761248e9
