NMM Live! | Luis Sanchez - Vermillion

Mar 6, 2026 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm

With a career spanning more than three decades, Sanchez has performed across the United States, South America, Europe, and Asia, earning praise for his expressive artistry, technical brilliance, and inspiring musicianship.



Sanchez has appeared in major venues including Steinway Hall (London), Birmingham Conservatoire (UK), Teatro Petruzzelli (Italy), National Cheng Kung University (Taiwan), the Grieg Academy (Norway), the Norwegian Academy of Music (Oslo), and universities throughout the United States. He has also been featured as soloist with the Orchestra of New Spain, Texarkana Symphony, Fort Wayne Philharmonic, and others.



A devoted educator, Sanchez’s students have won top prizes in regional and national competitions and attended acclaimed summer festivals around the world. A frequent clinician and adjudicator, he presents regularly for MTNA, TMTA, the Southeastern Historical Keyboard Society, and the College Music Society. Equally at home on both modern and historical instruments, he has studied fortepiano performance practice with Malcolm Bilson, Andrew Willis, and Liv Glaser.



This performance features Sanchez on the NMM’s remarkable Wolf fortepiano (NMM 10755)—a modern replica modeled after an instrument by Johann Schantz, Vienna, ca. 1800, offering audiences a vivid opportunity to hear Classical-era repertoire on an instrument uniquely suited to its sound world.



This event will be livestreamed at https://www.nmmusd.org/nmm-live-video

Fee: $Included with Museum Admission