NMM LIVE! | Lynx Lynx - Vermillion

Jun 23, 2023 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm

Vidar Skrede and Patrik Ahlberg join their Scandinavian fiddle forces together in this Norwegian-Swedish folk music duo – Lynx Lynx. The variety of strings includes fiddles, Hardanger fiddles, guitars, and even a mandolin. The mix of tunes is put together by both their original and traditional Nordic fiddle tunes.



This is what music sounds like between two Scandinavian transplants in the Midwest coming together to share their fiddle tunes.



Patrik Ahlberg is a multi-instrumentalist from Sweden. He regularly plays and performs music of both the United States and Sweden. His current projects include duets of contemporary tunes and arrangements with Nashville fiddler George Jackson, a duo with Norwegian hardanger fiddler Vidar Skrede, and a solo exploration of Swedish fiddle tunes on the classical guitar.



Vidar Skrede is a Nordic folk musician and teacher from Haugesund, Norway, currently living in Milwaukee, WI. He is a performer and a teacher of Harding-fiddle, fiddle, and guitar. He has a background in traditional music from his home area, Rogaland (southwest Norway) and has a master’s degree in performing Nordic folk music at the Royal Academy of Music in Stockholm. Vidar has numerous bands, projects, and record albums behind him, both in Scandinavia and in America. He has received nominations and awards for his albums in both Norway and Finland. He has toured all the Nordic countries, Scotland, Canada and the United States, and he has performed with a wide range of artists, such as Arja Saijonmaa (FI), Kevin Henderson (UK), Liz Carroll (US), Bruce Molsky (US), Natalie Haas (US), to mention a few artists outside of his own tradition.



