NMM Live! | Marcelo Lian - Vermillion

Feb 27, 2026 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm

Join us for an inspiring noon-hour concert with Argentinean-American pianist Dr. Marcelo Lian, performing on the National Music Museum’s beautifully restored Mason & Hamlin grand piano (NMM 15722). Known for its rich, resonant tone and exceptional craftsmanship, this historic instrument provides the perfect canvas for Lian’s expressive and virtuosic artistry.



A sought-after performer, clinician, and adjudicator, Dr. Lian has earned first prizes in multiple piano competitions and received prestigious scholarships in both Argentina and the United States. His diverse performance career includes solo recitals at the Teatro Colón during the Martha Argerich Festival, a celebrated recital in California on Vladimir Horowitz’s legendary piano, and his Carnegie Weill Hall debut supported by his longtime mentor Dr. Ana Maria Trenchi Bottazzi. He has also appeared as soloist with orchestras under esteemed conductors including Edgardo Cattaruzzi, Mariano Chiacchiarini, Kenneth Meints, and Rob Salistean.



Dr. Lian completed his Doctoral Degree in Piano Performance at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln and has served as Artist-in-Residence or Visiting Artist at institutions across the country, including Linfield College, Kansas State University, Nyack College, New England Conservatory, Southwest Baptist University, and more. In 2021, he became an American citizen in recognition of his artistic and academic accomplishments.



His work as founder of the Pianists of the Americas Festival, contributions to Clavier Companion on teaching strategies, and extensive masterclass engagements underscore his passion for education and artistic collaboration. Dr. Lian continues to teach and perform internationally, with recent engagements in Puerto Rico, Argentina, Italy, France, and throughout Europe. His 2022 solo recital at Carnegie Weill Hall and his appearance in Who’s Who in America further highlight his artistic impact. His latest album, Eredita, released by Avant Records, has been postulated for the Gardel Awards.



Don’t miss this dynamic performance bringing together a distinguished artist and one of the NMM’s finest historic pianos.



This event will be livestreamed at https://www.nmmusd.org/events/6f0f32c4-1781-47e8-9eba-515ee017c777

Fee: $Included with Museum Admission