NMM Live! | Marcia Hadjimarkos - Vermillion

Apr 14, 2024 2:00 pm - 3:30 pm

Marcia Hadjimarkos performs, records, and teaches on a variety of keyboards instruments from the earliest Florentine piano to its modern counterpart, with particular interest in clavichords and historic pianos both grand and square. An Oregon native, she now lives in France, and studied the fortepiano with Jos Van Immerseel at the Paris Conservatoire National Supérieur de Musique after earning degrees in piano performance and French from the. University of Iowa.



Her performances are described as “imaginatively realized, full-blooded, and loving”, “brilliantly intelligent”, and “dynamic, free, and powerfully shaped”. She has played at the International Piano Festival in La Roque d’Anthéron, La Folle Journée de Nantes, the Sablé Festival, l’Arsenal de Metz, the National Music Museum, Rencontres Internationales Harmoniques, the Nordic Historical Keyboard Festival, the Cobbe, Finchcocks, and Russell Collections, the San Diego Early Music Society, Morningside College…Her recordings of Mozart Sonatas and Rondos, Haydn Sonatas, Character Pieces by C.P.E. Bach, Haydn songs & cantatas with Emma Kirkby, Viennese music with Hugo Reyne (czakan), and Schubert Dances and Sonata, have been enthusiastically received, and earned various awards including a Diapason d’Or.



Marcia enjoys working with actors and singers to co-create programs that combine words and music, such as ‘The Intimate Mozart’ (based on the Mozart family letters), ‘Entre Deux Feux’ (commemorating popular and art songs of the World War I era), and ‘Lamartine Forever’ (centered on the Romantic poet’s life and works). She plays the four-hand and two-keyboard repertoires with Brice Pauset and is a member of L’Académie des Cosmopolites ensemble. She gives frequent master classes on historic pianos and clavichords in conservatories, museums, universities, and festivals.



In the coming months she will be releasing an album of minimalist music played on a late 19th century Steinway, and a recording of solo and chamber works by Hélène de Montgeroult on an 1817 square piano, with mezzo-soprano Beth Taylor and violinist Nicolas Mazzoleni.



This concert will be livestreamed at: https://www.nmmusd.org/nmm-live-video

Fee: $Free with Museum Admission