NMM Live! | Marie Rubis Bauer - Vermillion

Nov 14, 2025 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm

The National Music Museum presents organist Marie Rubis Bauer, Archdiocesan Director of Music and Cathedral Organist at Saint Cecilia Cathedral in Omaha, in a special performance on the Museum’s rare 1808 Dieffenbach organ (NMM 04905). Built in Bethel, Pennsylvania, and originally installed in Zion Lutheran & Reformed Church in Orwigsburg, this towering Pennsylvania-German tracker organ stands nearly 12 feet tall, features 306 pipes, and is one of only seven Dieffenbach organs still in existence—the only one preserved in a major public collection. The concert will take place in the Richard Cutler Gallery, where the instrument is featured as part of the NMM’s Music & Spirituality exhibition. Audiences are invited to experience the remarkable sound of this historic organ in the hands of a distinguished performer whose career has spanned major concert venues in the U.S. and Europe, with performances hailed for their artistry and depth of interpretation.



This performance will be livestreamed at https://www.nmmusd.org/nmm-live-video

Fee: $Included with Museum Admission