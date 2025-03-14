NMM Live! | Mitch Towne Trio - Vermillion

Mar 14, 2025 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm

Mitch Towne (organ) is a Grammy-nominated keyboardist and touring musician. His ability to move seamlessly between diverse styles has made him a sought-after sideman with artists as varied as multi-platinum John "J.R." Robinson, Buddy Miles, and Aloe Blacc, jazz/R&B artist and Grammy-winning producer Terrace Martin, jazz heavyweights Tom Scott, Ryan Kisor, Matt Wilson, Dave Stryker, Jerry Bergonzi, Joel Frahm, Troy Roberts and Dan Wilson, and blues artist Eric Gales.



In 2015, Towne played organ on the track "Push" for the album “Velvet Portraits” by Terrace Martin, which was nominated for a 2016 Grammy for "Best R&B" album. In 2022, Towne formed the power trio SRT with session-ace guitarist Andrew Synowiec and drumming legend John "J.R." Robinson. In 2023, SRT released its debut album, "Vanguards of Groove," and toured internationally, including shows throughout Japan at the prestigious Billboard Live clubs and at legendary jazz clubs in the United States, including Birdland and Keystone Korner. Towne is an endorsing artist for Crumar Instruments and Motion Sound Amplifiers.



---



Myles Jasnowski (guitar) is an accomplished guitarist and singer based in Lincoln, Nebraska. His mastery of the guitar has landed him on stages across the country, lending his talents to a breadth of solo artists and groups across varied genres. As an artist himself, Jasnowski’s music has garnered millions of streams, and his live performances embody the sacred elements of funk and soul music.



---



Originally from Fayetteville, North Carolina, Jeffery Johnson (drums) obtained a B.A. in Commercial Music with a concentration in Music Business from the University of North Carolina at Pembroke in 2016. He furthered his education by earning a M.M. in Jazz Studies from North Carolina Central University, under the direction of Dr. Ira Wiggins. NCCU gave him the opportunity to study with an array of music professionals, like Branford Marsalis, Joey Calderazzo, Dr. Brian Horton, Dr. Lenora Helm-Hammonds, Barron Tymas, Robert Trowers, Damon Brown, and Thomas Taylor.



While at NCCU, Johnson excelled as a disciplined academic and an accomplished musician. He performed with renowned artists Bradford Marsalis, Joey Caderazzo, Nnenna Freelon, Delfeayo Marsalis, Lisa Simone, and R&B recording artist Mario Barrett. In 2020, he was fortunate to compete with the NCCU Jazz band at the inaugural Jack Rudin Jazz Championship hosted at Jazz at Lincoln Center.



Prior to relocating to Omaha, Johnson was a full-time music professional, teaching private music lessons, arranging charts, and performing for commercial and corporate events, as well as holding the role of Music Director for his local church. Johnson currently serves as an active duty Airman in the United States Air Force Band as a drummer/percussionist in the Heartland of America Band, Offutt Air Force Base.



A live stream of this concert will be available to watch for free on our website at https://www.nmmusd.org/nmm-live-video

Fee: $Included with Museum Admission