NMM Live! | Nathan Mondry & Nicola Canzano - Vermillion
Oct 24, 2025 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm
Experience the brilliance of the Roman Baroque as harpsichordists Nathan Mondry and Nicola Canzano perform music by Pasquini, Corelli, and new works inspired by the era—on the NMM’s historic Ridolfi Harpsichord (NMM 04657) and Anonymous Italian Harpsichord (NMM 03870).
This event will be livestreamed at https://www.nmmusd.org/nmm-live-video
Fee: $Included with Museum Admission
Location:
|National Music Museum
Map:
|414 E. Clark St., Vermillion, SD 57069
Phone:
|605-358-3450
Email:
|nmm@usd.edu
Website:
|https://www.nmmusd.org/nmm-live-video
