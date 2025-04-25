NMM Live! | OboeBass! - Vermillion

Apr 25, 2025 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm

Since they commissioned Tim Goplerud's tango, “It Takes Two . . ." , OboeBass! has premiered over 40 works written for them by Valerie Coleman, Margi Griebling-Haigh, Steve Heitzeg, Mary Ellen Childs, Randall Davidson, Timothy Goplerud, and others. They have won commissioning grants from Chamber Music America, Harvard's Fromm Foundation, The American Composers Forum, and the George Family Foundation. OboeBass! incorporates Classical, folk, ethnic, jazz, and dance styles, with evocative influences from literature and the visual arts. Their repertoire extends to arrangements of Grieg, Piazzolla, Mozart, and Monk. They also perform creative reimaginings of other works - rollicking new variations to Schubert's "Trout," and a theatrical exploration of classic elements of comedy in Stephen Foster's My Wife is a Most Knowing Woman.



Education is an important aspect of OboeBass! activities. In a typical year they present over 100 educational programs in both senior facilities and elementary schools. They have won multiple grants from the Minnesota State Arts Board and the Metropolitan Regional Arts Council to present music learning series for senior residences. They perform a graded curriculum for elementary schools independently and through programs of Minnesota Public Radio, Minnesota Orchestra, and the South Dakota Arts Council.



Current projects include commissioning, performing and recording music reflecting what Americana means from multiple perspectives. OboeBass! creates repertoire, educates, and builds community. From re-enacting a barn raising to playing new tunes that stick in your head, OboeBass! crafts transformative experiences that audiences describe as "inventive, cheeky, informative, and delightful."



A live stream of this concert will be available to watch for free on our website at https://www.nmmusd.org/nmm-live-video

Fee: $Included with Museum Admission