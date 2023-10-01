NMM Live! | Sioux City Symphony Orchestra String Quartet - Vermillion

Oct 1, 2023 2:00 pm - 3:30 pm

The National Music Museum is pleased to welcome the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra String Quartet to the stage. This dynamic group features musicians from the ensemble, including ShengHo “Ken” Wang (violin), Liya Ma (violin), Fei Chen (viola), and Stephanie March (cello). Under the musical direction of Maestro Ryan Haskins, the SCSO String Quartet combines classic Old World repertoire with the music of underrepresented American composers, resulting in a rich balance sure to delight!



The Sioux City Symphony Orchestra holds a rich history of cultural contribution to the city of Sioux City and throughout the region. The SCSO was founded in 1915 by local musicians and community members who recognized the need for a professional musical organization in the area. Over the years, the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra has grown and evolved, gaining recognition as one of America’s most innovative and ground-breaking regional orchestras. The SCSO has consistently provided diverse and high-quality musical performances to the community, enchanting audiences with beloved classical repertoire, widely entertaining pops and film concerts, and thrilling contemporary compositions, preserving the music of today and forging the music of tomorrow.



The Symphony has also collaborated with renowned guest artists, including world-class soloists, conductors, and composers, to present compelling and captivating performances. These collaborations have enhanced the orchestra's reputation and attracted a broad range of audiences from Sioux City and its surrounding regions. In addition to its regular concert season, the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra is committed to educational outreach programs. The Symphony encourages music appreciation among young audiences by organizing school concerts, providing instrument demonstrations, and offering educational resources to local schools. As a result of its commitment to artistic excellence and community engagement, the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra has become a beloved institution in the region. Its performances continue to be highly anticipated and draw audiences of all ages and backgrounds, showcasing the power of music to unite and inspire.



The NMM Live! Series is made possible by the USD Student Government Association and the South Dakota Arts Council through the Department of Tourism, and the National Endowment for the Arts.



FREE WITH ADMISSION

